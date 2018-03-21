AccuWeather Alert: Heavy snow into the night

NEW YORK (WABC) --The first full day of spring welcomed the fourth nor'easter of March with the potential for a foot or more of snow across the New York area on Wednesday..
Moderate to heavy snow fell across much of the region from mid-morning on, but the worst of it was expected into the evening when snowfall rates were expected to intensify.
The nor'easter, like the three before it, packed high winds and caused coastal flooding, but probably not as bad as the earlier storms.
The height of the storm will see high hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches across New Jersey to eastern Long Island where 10 to 14 inches of snow will fall in some areas. The farther north and west you go, the lower the snow totals will be,
By mid-afternoon, four to five inches of snow had fallen on parts of Brooklyn, Queens and North Jersey.
The heavier totals will ultimately depend on temperature, elevation, and location of the more intense snowfall bands.
Ground temperatures played a big role in how much was accumulating during the day, with the highest totals in grassy areas. The sun angle is high this time of year, and that can make it very difficult for snow to accumulate on the pavement, but streets did become slushy.
Snow will continue early tonight, but things should start to wind down after midnight followed by clearing and cold temperatures on Thursday.
