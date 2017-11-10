NEW YORK (WABC) --The coldest air of the season so far will move in on Friday, and records could even fall by Saturday morning. The growing season will come to an abrupt end across the entire area.
The Arctic cold front pushing through the area may even bring a snow shower north and west of New York City.
Winds will gust up to 45 mph immediately following the passage of the front. Northwest winds will then gust to around 40 mph for the rest of the day, ushering in a much colder airmass which will allow temperatures drop into the 30s. Wind chills will fall into the teens and 20s as a result.
Friday night's low is expected to drop to 26 degrees in Central Park, potentially breaking the record low of 28 for the date, set back in 1933!
Saturday will still be cold, but not nearly as windy. Highs will make a run at 40 by then.
