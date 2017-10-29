NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --A tropical storm system moved up the coast bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the New York City area on Sunday and it will continue into Monday.
A Flash Flood and High Wind Warning are in effect through 6am Monday for much of the area. A High Wind Warning is in effect through 6am Monday for Long Island, Connecticut, and parts of the Hudson Valley.
A soaking rain will impact the area through this evening, with 1"-3" of rain expected, but potentially over 4" in spots. This will likely lead to flooding of some streams, creeks, streets and poor-drainage areas. The heavy rain will gradually taper off late. It'll become very windy with sustained winds of 20-30mph and gusts of 40-50mph for most areas, but damaging wind gusts of 60-70mph on Long Island.
Jeff Smith answered questions about the storm on Facebook Live:
A little rain will linger early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, it'll be very windy and chillier with clouds breaking for sunshine. Winds can still gust 40-50mph, even upwards of 60mph on Long Island.
Download the AccuWeather app for continuing updates on the storm, and tune in Eyewitness News throughout the day for updates from meteorologists Lee Goldberg, Bill Evans, Amy Freeze and Jeff Smith.
Check the AccuWeather forecast and AccuTrack radar anytime at abc7ny.com/weather.