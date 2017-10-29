WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A tropical storm system moved up the coast bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the New York City area on Sunday and it will continue into Monday.

A Flash Flood and High Wind Warning are in effect through 6am Monday for much of the area. A High Wind Warning is in effect through 6am Monday for Long Island, Connecticut, and parts of the Hudson Valley.

A soaking rain will impact the area through this evening, with 1"-3" of rain expected, but potentially over 4" in spots. This will likely lead to flooding of some streams, creeks, streets and poor-drainage areas. The heavy rain will gradually taper off late. It'll become very windy with sustained winds of 20-30mph and gusts of 40-50mph for most areas, but damaging wind gusts of 60-70mph on Long Island.

Jeff Smith answered questions about the storm on Facebook Live:


A little rain will linger early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, it'll be very windy and chillier with clouds breaking for sunshine. Winds can still gust 40-50mph, even upwards of 60mph on Long Island.

Download the AccuWeather app for continuing updates on the storm, and tune in Eyewitness News throughout the day for updates from meteorologists Lee Goldberg, Bill Evans, Amy Freeze and Jeff Smith.

Check the AccuWeather forecast and AccuTrack radar anytime at abc7ny.com/weather.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweather alertforecastrainwindNew York CityNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
The lengthy process of cleaning up Sandy debris in the Rockaways
How Sandy changed weather forecasting
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
More Weather
Top Stories
Boy dies after struck by car in Jersey City
Mayor announces $145M for resiliency projects in the Rockaways
Long Island woman allegedly robs bank while 6-year-old waits in taxi
On target of Russia probe's 1st charges, 'if you're the person, you know': Christie
Puerto Rico gov seeks to cancel $300M Whitefish contract
Officials discuss $620M seawall plan for Staten Island on Sandy's 5th anniversary
One arrested as cops tightly control white nationalist rally
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
Show More
Authorities seize 'massive' amount of fentanyl from LI home
NJ Gubernatorial Candidates offer plans on opioid addiction, but details murky
Corrections officer indicted in hit-an-run crash that killed 2 politicians
Schumer pushes for installation of postive train control
Debate over NY constitutional convention proposal in Albany
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Officials discuss $620M seawall plan for Staten Island on Sandy's 5th anniversary
Child in serious condition after struck by car in Jersey City
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
More Video