We enjoyed our first 80-degree temperatures of 2018 Friday, but some major changes are on the way this weekend into early next week.In the meantime, Friday night will be very mild with patchy clouds and a low of 62.Saturday will still be quite warm with sunshine and a few clouds, but expect a sharp drop in temperatures by the evening. Afternoon highs will be near 80 in New York City, but much cooler in far northern and eastern sections of our viewing area.By the way, the current record high for April 14 in Central Park is 85, set back in 1941.Saturday night will turn out cloudy and dramatically colder, with some drizzle and a little rain breaking out as lows dip into the lower 40s. A northeast wind will pick up to about 10 to 20 mph, making it feel even cooler.Sunday will be brisk and noticeably colder, with plenty of clouds and bits of rain and drizzle. Highs will only get into the mid 40s, if we're lucky, and steadier, heavier rain is likely to develop late Sunday night.Those pockets of rain late Sunday night into midday Monday could be heavy enough to cause some flooding issues with the potential for one to two inches of rainfall in that time period, and the heaviest downpours may even be accompanied by some thunder.Expect lingering clouds Monday afternoon with a couple of leftover showers, as temperatures make a run at 60 degrees.Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, brisk, and chillier again with a sprinkle (even a flurry well north and west) as highs struggle to get out of the 40s. Temperatures try to recover back to average by the middle of next week.So in conclusion, soak in Saturday's summer tease, because we'll pay for it.----------