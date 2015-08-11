WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Light snow around NY area

Eyewitness News has team coverage on the snowstorm hitting the New York area

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the Tri-State area Tuesday as light snow is falling around the region.

Meteorologist Bill Evans says the AccuWeather forecast calls for periods of snow continuing through the afternoon and winding down in early evening, with a coating to an inch expected in New York City, Long Island and central New Jersey.

Higher amounts will fall north and west of the city and in central Connecticut, with up to 3 inches possible in some spots.

Tuesday's high temperature will be 36, going up to the mid-40s on Wednesday.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, and covers western Bergen and Passaic counties in New Jersey, northern Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Orange counties in New York, and Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Here's a look at the expected snow totals:
