WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Light snow moving out of New York area

EMBED </>More News Videos

Eyewitness News has team coverage on the snowstorm hitting the New York area

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A winter weather advisory was in effect for parts of the Tri-State area Tuesday as light snow fell around the region Tuesday.

Periods of snow began around 10 a.m. and continued through the afternoon, winding down in early evening with a coating to an inch in New York City, Long Island and central New Jersey. Up to 3 inches fell in parts of the northern and western suburbs.

Here are the latest headlines for this event:



Tuesday's high temperature will be 36, going up to the mid-40s on Wednesday. Anyone who ventured out on the roads or sidewalks was urged to travel with caution in the possibly slick conditions.

The winter weather advisory extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday and covered western Bergen and Passaic counties in New Jersey, northern Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Orange counties in New York, and Fairfield County in Connecticut.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Submit a weather report to Eyewitness News!
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Check out this giant 20-foot snowman
Asteroid passes close to Earth days after its discovery
Winter dangers: 7 health hazards that can send you to the ER
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
More Weather
Top Stories
Wallaby found locked in garage with no food, feces all over
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
'White privilege' essay contest sparks controversy in CT
Man killed, elderly father rescued in Old Bridge fire
New York AG joins challenge against immigration order
Show More
NYC priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was joke
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
Man accused of punching bishop makes bizarre court appearance
Immigration order playing well with President Trump fans
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
Man accused of punching bishop makes bizarre court appearance
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
More Video