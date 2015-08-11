NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter weather advisory was in effect for parts of the Tri-State area Tuesday as light snow fell around the region Tuesday.
Periods of snow began around 10 a.m. and continued through the afternoon, winding down in early evening with a coating to an inch in New York City, Long Island and central New Jersey. Up to 3 inches fell in parts of the northern and western suburbs.

Tuesday's high temperature will be 36, going up to the mid-40s on Wednesday. Anyone who ventured out on the roads or sidewalks was urged to travel with caution in the possibly slick conditions.
Periods of snow this afternoon, accumulating around an inch in NYC, but upwards of 2"-3" N&W of I-287. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/l9dKe7H0QM— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) January 31, 2017
The winter weather advisory extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday and covered western Bergen and Passaic counties in New Jersey, northern Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Orange counties in New York, and Fairfield County in Connecticut.
