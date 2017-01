Periods of snow this afternoon, accumulating around an inch in NYC, but upwards of 2"-3" N&W of I-287. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/l9dKe7H0QM — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) January 31, 2017

A winter weather advisory was in effect for parts of the Tri-State area Tuesday as light snow fell around the region Tuesday.Periods of snow began around 10 a.m. and continued through the afternoon, winding down in early evening with a coating to an inch in New York City, Long Island and central New Jersey. Up to 3 inches fell in parts of the northern and western suburbs.Here are the latest headlines for this event:Tuesday's high temperature will be 36, going up to the mid-40s on Wednesday. Anyone who ventured out on the roads or sidewalks was urged to travel with caution in the possibly slick conditions.The winter weather advisory extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday and covered western Bergen and Passaic counties in New Jersey, northern Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Orange counties in New York, and Fairfield County in Connecticut. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather