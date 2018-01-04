NEW YORK (WABC) --A monster nor'easter exploded off the East Coast, slamming the Tri-State from the Jersey Shore to Long Island, bringing the potential for up to a foot of snow and triggering winter storm and blizzard warnings across the New York City region.
As the storm slams the area, the snowfall totals in the AccuWeather forecast have gone up.
Here's a look at the snowfall forecast:
In Suffolk County on Long Island and along parts of the Jersey Shore, blizzard conditions are expected with heavy snowfall in the morning followed by damaging winds up to 55 m.p.h. Up to a foot or more of snow was possible.
RELATED: Check here for school closings and delays
A winter storm warning has been issued for New York City and portions of southern Connecticut. A half-foot to 10 inches of snow is expected in New York City.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas further north and west of the city.
Here are 7 bullet points of what to expect from this storm:
1. This is a significant storm for the entire Tri-State region in some way, even if the totals in some areas are lower
2. The brunt of the storm for most of the region will be from 5/6 a.m. to about 1 p.m. Thursday
3. Depending on the track of the storm, a strong band of snow can dump 18 inches in some spots on Long Island
4. 6-10 inch totals in NYC are likely
5. Docks and marinas could be damaged due to high winds and tides
6. Fierce cold behind this is VERY significant
7. Travel in the Northeast will be delayed significantly because how hard hit New England will get hit, so expect a lot of airport delays
MORE DETAILS
The severe weather alerts come ahead of a phenomenon that's called a "bombogenesis" or "bomb cyclone." It's when a storm rapidly intensifies and causes a rapid change in pressure.
Plan on difficult and dangerous travel conditions all day, even after the snow ends.
RELATED: Get instant updates on the storm with the new (and free) abc7NY app
Dangerously strong wind gusts will cause drifting and possible damage. Temperatures will also be rapidly dropping to the single digits.
Sunshine returns on Friday and Saturday, but it'll be windy and brutally cold with highs only in the lower teens. The wind chill will make it feel well below zero.
Here's a look at the current temperatures and wind chill:
Lows at night could dip to near zero in much of the area, and of course, the wind will make it feel much colder. Sunday won't be quite as cold with a high around 20, then temperatures could actually get up to freezing by next Monday, but with another chance of snow.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.