WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Winter may be over on the calendar, but don't put the snow shovels and boots away just yet. More snow is on the way over the next few days.

After a brisk and chilly day on Thursday, a fast-moving system will bring snow and rain across the area to start Friday, but the temperature will warm into the 50s by the afternoon.

A more significant storm will impact the Tri-State on Saturday with rain turning to wet snow.

Most of the snowfall will accumulate on grassy surfaces, especially in the city. North and west of the five boroughs, expect slushy travel conditions on the roads.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Power line safety tips everyone should know
Teen trapped in car under power line for hours
Tips to help you drive in dense fog
Why do rainbows appear as arcs?
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man
Deadly police shooting sparks anger in Crown Heights
Fire leaves 1 injured in Newark
Sentencing set for Rikers attacker on correction captain
Courtroom cleared after family screams at suspect in 3-year-old's death
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Nassau Expressway
Child struck by falling street sign in Midtown
Rudy Giuliani's third wife files for divorce after 15 years of marriage
Show More
NY Lottery winners split $23.4 million in prizes
7 charged in NJ radio host's death, tied to spouse's drug ring
2 women charged with stealing walker from 75-year-old veteran
NYC DOT worker fatally struck on Hutchinson River Parkway
Skeletal remains found on LI identified as woman missing since 1966
More News