AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) --Winter may be over on the calendar, but don't put the snow shovels and boots away just yet. More snow is on the way over the next few days.
After a brisk and chilly day on Thursday, a fast-moving system will bring snow and rain across the area to start Friday, but the temperature will warm into the 50s by the afternoon.
A more significant storm will impact the Tri-State on Saturday with rain turning to wet snow.
Most of the snowfall will accumulate on grassy surfaces, especially in the city. North and west of the five boroughs, expect slushy travel conditions on the roads.
