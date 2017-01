AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings strong winds, torrential rain

Coastal Flooding Headlines for Today's Nor 'Easter! pic.twitter.com/upn3DGb2HS — Bill Evans (@Evansweather) January 23, 2017

A powerful Nor'easter is making its way into the Tri-State area Monday, bringing heavy rain, coastal flooding and possible power outages.Meteorologist Bill Evans says the rain will be heaviest Monday afternoon and evening with 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall expected, which could cause localized flooding.A high wind warning is in effect for sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph, gusting over 50 mph at times by mid-afternoon.The strong winds has already toppled some trees and power lines, causing outages.A coastal flood watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tides will run 3 to 4 feet above normal. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather