AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings strong winds, torrential rain
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A powerful Nor'easter is making its way into the Tri-State area Monday, bringing heavy rain, coastal flooding and possible power outages.

Meteorologist Bill Evans says the rain will be heaviest Monday afternoon and evening with 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall expected, which could cause localized flooding.

A high wind warning is in effect for sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph, gusting over 50 mph at times by mid-afternoon.



The strong winds has already toppled some trees and power lines, causing outages.

A coastal flood watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tides will run 3 to 4 feet above normal.

