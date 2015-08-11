AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings strong winds, torrential rain

NEW YORK (WABC) --A powerful Nor'easter is making its way into the Tri-State area Monday, bringing heavy rain, coastal flooding and possible power outages.
Meteorologist Bill Evans says the rain will be heaviest Monday afternoon and evening with 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall expected, which could cause localized flooding.
A high wind warning is in effect for sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph, gusting over 50 mph at times by mid-afternoon.
The strong winds has already toppled some trees and power lines, causing outages.
Coastal Flooding Headlines for Today's Nor 'Easter! pic.twitter.com/upn3DGb2HS— Bill Evans (@Evansweather) January 23, 2017
A coastal flood watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tides will run 3 to 4 feet above normal.
