AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring strong winds, torrential rain
Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK --
A high-impact Nor'easter is on its way to the Tri-State area and the effects will be felt starting Sunday night into Monday afternoon.


Meteorologist Jeff Smith says to expect heavy rain, coastal flooding and possible power outages from the coastal storm.

The rain will begin Sunday night and get heavier by Monday afternoon with 1.5-3 inches of rainfall expected that could cause localized flooding.



Strong easterly wind gusts are expected to reach 40 to 50 mph by midday on Monday.



A coastal flood watch is in effect for parts of Long Island until 10 p.m. Monday.


