AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter topples trees, knocks out power to area
Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The storm system is still causing problems across the Tri-State Area on Tuesday morning. On Long Island, several trees were toppled by strong winds, and more than a thousand customers are currently without power.

The Nor'easter also slammed New Jersey as rain and high winds caused dangerous conditions across the state. Parts of the Jersey Shore are dealing with flooding and are waking up with no power.
MORE: How to prepare for a Nor'easter

Here's a look at the latest peak wind gusts reported across the region:



The strong winds has already toppled some trees and power lines, causing outages.

A coastal flood watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tides will run 3 to 4 feet above normal.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings strong winds, torrential rain
Winds, rain, and flooding wreak havoc as coastal storm moves through NY area
VIDEO: Scaffold dangles off building in Jersey City
1 year ago today, record-breaking snowstorm buried NYC
NJ Transit service resumes after downed wires, morning commute could be affected
TIPS: How to be prepared for a Nor'easter
