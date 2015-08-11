NEW YORK (WABC) --The storm system is still causing problems across the Tri-State Area on Tuesday morning. On Long Island, several trees were toppled by strong winds, and more than a thousand customers are currently without power.
The Nor'easter also slammed New Jersey as rain and high winds caused dangerous conditions across the state. Parts of the Jersey Shore are dealing with flooding and are waking up with no power.
MORE: How to prepare for a Nor'easter
Here's a look at the latest peak wind gusts reported across the region:
The strong winds has already toppled some trees and power lines, causing outages.
Coastal Flooding Headlines for Today's Nor 'Easter! pic.twitter.com/upn3DGb2HS— Bill Evans (@Evansweather) January 23, 2017
A coastal flood watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tides will run 3 to 4 feet above normal.
MORE WINTER WEATHER LINKS
AccuTrack Radar
Severe weather alerts
School closings and delays
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.