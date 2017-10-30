WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain tapers off, but high winds continue

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The heavy rains that drenched the New York City area on Sunday are tapering off, but strong winds will continue on Monday.

A High Wind Advisory is in effect for Monday for Long Island, Connecticut, and parts of the Hudson Valley.

The storm brought several inches of soaking rain that led to flooding of some streams, creeks, streets and poor-drainage areas.

The heaviest rains have moved off to the north but rain will continue through the Monday morning commute.

It'll become very windy with sustained winds of 20-30mph and gusts of 40-50mph for most areas, but damaging wind gusts of 60-70mph on Long Island.

Strong winds also caused a number of power outages on Long Island.

CeFaan Kim reports from Long Beach:

A little rain will linger early Monday morning. Otherwise, it'll be very windy and chillier with clouds breaking for sunshine. Winds can still gust 40-50mph, even upwards of 60mph on Long Island.

Jeff Smith answered questions about the storm on Facebook Live:

