ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on Sunday

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A tropical storm system moved up the coast bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the New York City area on Sunday and it will continue into Monday.

A soaking rain will impact the area on Sunday and Sunday night, along with potentially damaging wind gusts. 1-3 inches of rain is likely, with the potential for 4"+. This will likely lead to flooding of some streams, creeks, streets and poor-drainage areas.

Jeff Smith answered questions about the storm on Facebook Live:


Sunday will be windy with rain, heavy at times. Some of the rain will be heavy enough to cause flooding, especially in the afternoon and evening. Expect sustained southeast winds of 15-25mph, gusting to 30mph.

Sunday night will be windy and turning cooler with periods of rain, some heavy in the evening, gradually tapering off late. The combination of heavy rain and falling leaves can clog storm drains and cause street flooding. Southeast winds will become west at 20-30mph, with gusts to 40mph.

A little rain lingers early Monday morning, then it'll be very windy and chillier with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Winds will gust 40-50mph at times.

