AccuWeather and Eyewitness News meteorologists say rain at times on Tuesday is a prelude to record highs tomorrow, and then accumulating snow in time for Thursday morning's commute.TUESDAY: Foggy and cloudy with rain at times. It's cold enough that there is a freezing rain advisory in Putnam, Orange, Wesern Passaic, Sussex, Warren, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London counties until 1 p.m.Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and Western Ulster are under a winter weather advisory. High in the upper 40s.TONIGHT: Cloudy with a brief shower or two. Temperatures slowly rising overnight.WEDNESDAY: A shower in the morning, and then clouds give way to sun with temperatures soaring to record highs in the low 60s.WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning sharply colder with rain turning to accumulating snow. This storm will impact the Thursday morning commute. Low 33.THURSDAY: Snow continuing in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy and much colder. High 34.Travel conditions will be dangerous Thursday morning. Expect school delays and closings, airport delays, canceled flights, and slow traffic.FUTURECAST