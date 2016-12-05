WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Rainy Tuesday followed by record warmth, then snow

NEW YORK (WABC) --
AccuWeather and Eyewitness News meteorologists say rain at times on Tuesday is a prelude to record highs tomorrow, and then accumulating snow in time for Thursday morning's commute.

TUESDAY: Foggy and cloudy with rain at times. It's cold enough that there is a freezing rain advisory in Putnam, Orange, Wesern Passaic, Sussex, Warren, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London counties until 1 p.m.
Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and Western Ulster are under a winter weather advisory. High in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a brief shower or two. Temperatures slowly rising overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A shower in the morning, and then clouds give way to sun with temperatures soaring to record highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning sharply colder with rain turning to accumulating snow. This storm will impact the Thursday morning commute. Low 33.

THURSDAY: Snow continuing in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy and much colder. High 34.

Travel conditions will be dangerous Thursday morning. Expect school delays and closings, airport delays, canceled flights, and slow traffic.

FUTURECAST

