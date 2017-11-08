AccuWeather Alert: Record cold on the way

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=698707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

The coldest air of the season so far will move in on Friday, and records could even fall by Saturday morning! The growing season will come to an abrupt end across the entire area.In the meantime, Wednesday night will be chilly with a low of 39, but cold enough for some frost in the suburbs. Expect clouds and some sunshine tomorrow with a high of 53.The Arctic cold front will arrive Thursday night with a brief shower in spots, and perhaps even a snow shower well north and west of New York City. Winds will shift into the northwest 12-25 mph.Friday will be windy and sharply colder despite some sunshine. High temperatures won't make it out of the 30s, and the wind will make it feel like the 20s through much of the day. Friday night's low is expected to drop to 26 degrees in Central Park, potentially breaking the record low of 28 for the date, set back in 1933!Saturday will still be cold, but not nearly as windy. Highs will make a run at 40 by then.