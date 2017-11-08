  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results
WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Record cold on the way

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The coldest air of the season so far will move in on Friday, and records could even fall by Saturday morning! The growing season will come to an abrupt end across the entire area.

In the meantime, Wednesday night will be chilly with a low of 39, but cold enough for some frost in the suburbs. Expect clouds and some sunshine tomorrow with a high of 53.

The Arctic cold front will arrive Thursday night with a brief shower in spots, and perhaps even a snow shower well north and west of New York City. Winds will shift into the northwest 12-25 mph.

Friday will be windy and sharply colder despite some sunshine. High temperatures won't make it out of the 30s, and the wind will make it feel like the 20s through much of the day. Friday night's low is expected to drop to 26 degrees in Central Park, potentially breaking the record low of 28 for the date, set back in 1933!

Saturday will still be cold, but not nearly as windy. Highs will make a run at 40 by then.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast here:
EMBED More News Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathercoldfreezeaccuweather alertaccuweatherNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Thousands still without power after storm
VIDEO: Flooding washes away home
Eyewitness News holds AccuWeather Town Hall at Hofstra
Storm topples trees, leaves thousands without power
More Weather
Top Stories
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Loved ones of teen found buried in woods say their goodbyes
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
7 On Your Side: Woman claims Apple Watch caused burn
Obama reports for jury duty
Man on bicycle flashing young girls in Ridgewood in custody
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
Show More
Man plans to sue NYPD over claim of unlawful arrest
Grinch stealing packages caught on surveillance camera
Woman sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for fiance's kayak death
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
De Blasio looks ahead to 2nd term following re-election win
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos