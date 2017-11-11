WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Record cold in New York area

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The coldest air of the season so far moved in on Friday breaking a record in Central Park, and more records could even fall by Saturday morning! The growing season will come to an abrupt end across the entire area.

The Arctic cold front pushing through the area may even bring a snow shower north and west of New York City.

Friday night's low dropped to 26 degrees in Central Park, breaking the record low of 28 for the date, set back in 1933!


Saturday will still be cold, but not nearly as windy. Highs will make a run at 40 by then.

