NEW YORK (WABC) --A record high temperature was set in Central Park Wednesday, ahead of a winter storm expected to dump nearly a foot of snow across parts of the region.
Central Park hit 62 degrees at 12:59 p.m., breaking the previous record of 61 set in 1965.
Still, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the New York area through Thursday evening as a rapidly developing system threatens to plummet temperatures and bring up to 10 inches of snow.
The warning covers covers the entire viewing area.
Heavy wet snow will develop overnight and continue into Thursday morning, possibly falling at a rate of an inch or two an hour at times.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected for the Thursday morning commute due to snow covered roads and poor visibility.
TODAY: A shower in the morning, and then clouds give way to sun with temperatures soaring to record highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Winter storm warning. Turning sharply colder with rain turning to heavy snow. This storm will impact the Thursday morning commute. Low 33.
THURSDAY: Winter storm warning as snow is expected to continue into the afternoon across the region. High 34.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold. High 30.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High 43.
SUNDAY: Overcast with some rain. High 46.
