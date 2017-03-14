WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Saturday soaker for the New York area

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A spring nor'easter will soak the New York area with potential for some localized flooding and wind damage on Saturday.

The storm causing severe weather across the south will gather strength, moisture and wind off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts this weekend.

As the storm moves offshore this weekend, additional energy diving southward out of eastern Canada will cause the storm to intensify.

A general 1 to 3 inches of rain can fall along the coast by the end of the weekend, with locally higher amounts possible.

New York City will likely exceed its normal rainfall for all of May by the middle of the month. So far, the city has received 3.21 inches of its normal monthly rainfall of 4.19 inches.

The heaviest rain will arrive overnight into Saturday morning, and then head into New England on Saturday night.

Temperatures will be in the 50s, but a nasty east wind will make it feel like the 40s.

The good news is the heavy rain should be out of the area in time for Mother's Day with a shower or two early, but breaks of sun by the afternoon.

Watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast above and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

