WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Severe storms spawn tornado warnings in New York, Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A line of severe storms led to tornado warnings northwest of New York City with at least one reported sighting. The storms were expected to bring heavy rain, wind and hail as they continued east into this evening.
A tornado warning remains in effect for Fairfield County in Connecticut until 5:15 p.m. .

Earlier, tornado warnings had been issued for Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York, and there was at least one reported sighting in Sullivan County

Thunderstorms are expected to move into New York City closer to 6 pm.

Track the storms with AccuTrack Radar


Again, these storms can bring damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail, especially north and west of the city where they will be the strongest.

Flash flooding is even possible in some of the heaviest downpours, potentially disrupting the evening commute.

This line of storms will probably clear eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore after 8 pm, but there still could be showers and a rumble of thunder into late tonight.

Keep an eye to the sky today and take shelter when you hear that first rumble of thunder. Remember, if you can hear the thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning.

----------
* Download the AccuWeather app
* Severe weather alerts
* AccuTrack Radar
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweather alertstormNew York CityNew JerseyNassau CountySuffolk CountyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Allergy sufferers unite: Pollen storm caught on camera
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
More Weather
Top Stories
2 found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at apartment complex
High school seniors praised for car-into-office prank
Hate crime suspect assaulted, ran over stranger, police say
Parents furious son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the US'
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Amid new calls to legalize pot, NYPD to study enforcement
Show More
87-year-old professor beaten, robbed inside UWS bank
Trump pays tribute to NYPD detective, fallen officers
Suspect in highway shooting of young mom appears in court
Gas pump explodes in fiery Long Island crash
Trump: First lady 'doing really well' after procedure
More News