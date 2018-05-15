A line of severe storms led to tornado warnings northwest of New York City with at least one reported sighting. The storms were expected to bring heavy rain, wind and hail as they continued east into this evening.Earlier, tornado warnings had been issued for Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York, and there was at least one reported sighting in Sullivan CountyThunderstorms are expected to move into New York City closer to 6 pm.Again, these storms can bring damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail, especially north and west of the city where they will be the strongest.Flash flooding is even possible in some of the heaviest downpours, potentially disrupting the evening commute.This line of storms will probably clear eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore after 8 pm, but there still could be showers and a rumble of thunder into late tonight.Keep an eye to the sky today and take shelter when you hear that first rumble of thunder. Remember, if you can hear the thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning.----------