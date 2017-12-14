WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Snow creates slick start

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By and Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Thursday morning's snowfall caused school delays and slick driving conditions for the morning commute.

Derick Waller and Candace McCowan have more on how snow is causing a troublesome start to the morning commute.



Lows dipped into the middle and upper 20s overnight, which allowed snow to readily accumulate on streets and sidewalks.

Snow ended Thursday morning to make way for clouds breaking for sun.



Temperatures will rise above freezing Thursday afternoon (mid 30s), causing some melting, but expect some of that to freeze over Thursday night as lows dip to around 20 degrees in the city and teens in many of the suburbs.


A storm system will then try to organize off of the East Coast on Friday, but right now any precipitation with that looks to stay offshore. We will have more clouds though, and that could keep temperatures from reaching freezing during the afternoon.

We'll finally have a moderating trend over the weekend, and highs could hit 40 degrees on Sunday. The next system of interest could spread a few rain or snow showers in here by Monday.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.
