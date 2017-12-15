WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
It could be a slippery ride home as another round of light snow will develop Friday afternoon and continue through the evening commute.

Around 1 to 2 inches of snow is forecast for most of the New York City area, but some areas may see more than 2 inches, especially eastern Long Island and parts of coastal New Jersey.

Given the recent cold temperatures, roadways will become snow covered and slippery. Motorists are urged to use extra caution if traveling this evening.

The snow will gradually taper off from west to east after 7 pm, ending around midnight across the east end of Long Island.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
