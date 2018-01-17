NEW YORK (WABC) --A "clipper system" is spreading snow across the Tri-State area Wednesday. The accumulating snow caused some slick spots roadways.
The snow delivered a coating in New York City and along the coast, but two to four inches north and west of the city, the Hudson Valley and interior Connecticut. Areas north of I-84 received several inches.
Low temperatures dipped down to freezing or just below in the northern areas, allowing the snow to accumulate more readily.
Here's a look at the snowfall during this storm:
Winter weather advisories have been posted for parts of New York and New Jersey.
Snow showers Wednesday will give way to some sunshine during the afternoon. Slick travel conditions should improve as the day goes on and temperatures rise above freezing. Cold conditions continue into Thursday, but we'll be back up to normal on Friday, and above average as we head into the weekend!
Here's a look at current temperatures and the wind chill across the region:
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
