NEW YORK (WABC) --The first snowfall of the season fell across the New York area Saturday.
Here's how much snow fell throughout various communities:
A winter weather advisory was issued for New York City and the surrounding areas. Now that the snow has moved out, the bitter cold is moving in.
Click here to see the latest active alerts from the National Weather Service.
The snow was a part of a coastal system in the Atlantic that has moved west into the region. More snow is expected for areas along the coast.
DOWNLOAD THE NEW ABC7NY EYEWITNESS NEWS APP FOR ACCUWEATHER UPDATES WHEREVER YOU ARE
State-by-state roundup of snowfall totals so far. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/Mn6R5CrOzh— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) December 10, 2017
Light snow flurries should also be expected on Sunday.
A blast of bitter cold is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the 20's and single-digit wind chills during the day.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.