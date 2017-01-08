WINTER STORM

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow moves out but bitter cold remains
Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
As the Tri-State area digs out from Saturday's storm, Sunday will continue to bring bitter cold weather.

The AccuWeather forecast calls for a high temperature of 24, but with winds gusting at times to about 30-25 miles an hour, the wind chills could dip into the single digits.

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Clear and cold, winds diminish. Low of 12.

MONDAY:
Bitter cold, clouds increase. High of 27.

By Tuesday, temperatures will begin to moderate and by Wednesday, it will warm up into the low 50's.

The highest snowfall amount from Saturday's storm was recorded in Spotswood, New Jersey, where snowfall totals reached 10".


According to reports from AccuWeather, parts of New York City reached up to almost 5" of snow, with 4.5" recorded near JFK Airport. Lighter amounts of snow were recorded farther west and north, and parts of Suffolk County reached 6".

Here's a winter weather update from the Eyewitness News team:
Eyewitness News has team coverage of Saturday's winter storm.



By evening, the storm began to taper off before moving out of the area late Saturday night.

