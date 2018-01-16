  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow moving into the Tri-State

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

A "clipper system" is expected to spread snow across the Tri-State area through the night and into Wednesday morning. Much of the steadiest, accumulating snow will occur overnight, causing slick spots on most untreated surfaces.

Following highs in the mid 30s on Tuesday, any snow overnight will initially have a tough time accumulating. But watch for slick spots north and west of the city.

The snow was moving into parts of the region Tuesday night, with an inch or two expected in New York City and along the coast, but two to four inches north and west of the city, the Hudson Valley and interior Connecticut. Areas north of I-84 could see four to eight inches.

Low temperatures will dip down to freezing or just below in the northern areas, allowing the snow to accumulate more readily.

Here's a look at the estimated snowfall during this storm:


Winter weather advisories have been posted for parts of New York and New Jersey.

Here's a look at the latest from Meteorologist Lee Goldberg:

Snow showers Wednesday morning will give way to some sunshine during the afternoon. Slick travel conditions may persist during the morning commute but should improve as the day goes on and temperatures rise above freezing. Cold conditions continue into Thursday, but we'll be back up to normal on Friday, and above average as we head into the weekend!

Here's a look at current temperatures and the wind chill across the region:

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


