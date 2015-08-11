  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the snow here!
WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Snow moving into New York area

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the Tri-State area as snow makes its way into the region.

Meteorologist Bill Evans says the AccuWeather forecast calls for snow continuing into mid-afternoon, with a coating to an inch expected in New York City, Long Island and central New Jersey.


Higher amounts will fall north and west of the city and in central Connecticut, with up to 3 inches possible in some spots.


Tuesday's high temperature will be 36, going up to the mid-40's on Wednesday.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, and covers western Bergen and Passaic counties in New Jersey, northern Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Orange counties in New York, and Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Here's a look at the expected snow totals:
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Submit a weather report to Eyewitness News!
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Asteroid passes close to Earth days after its discovery
Winter dangers: 7 health hazards that can send you to the ER
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Check out cool images of Earth from GOES-16 satellite
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over immigration ban
1 dead, 1 injured after fire burns through home in New Jersey
Bronx man due in court to face charges after murder of his mother
'White privilege' essay contest sparks controversy in CT
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Harlem man indicted in beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
Show More
NYC officials to discuss plans for bullet-resistant windows on all patrol cars
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
NJ officials report case of measles in Passaic County
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos