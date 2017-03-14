WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Snow moving out of New York area, bitter cold moving in

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Long Island and New Jersey as the first snowfall of the season fell across the New York area Saturday.

A winter weather advisory was issued for New York City and the surrounding areas. As the snow starts to move out of the area, bitter cold is moving in.

Click here to see the latest active alerts from the National Weather Service.

The snow was a part of a coastal system in the Atlantic that has moved west into the region. More snow is expected for areas along the coast.

DOWNLOAD THE NEW ABC7NY EYEWITNESS NEWS APP FOR ACCUWEATHER UPDATES WHEREVER YOU ARE

Up to six inches are possible in some part of the Tri-State, especially up north into Connecticut. As of 8 p.m. 3.9" inches of snow were recorded in Central Park. That number is expected to rise.



The system is expected to move out of the region during the late evening hours.

Light snow flurries should also be expected on Sunday.

A blast of bitter cold is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the 20's and single-digit wind chills during the day.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Snow clearing out, bitter cold moving in
10 first snowfall photos you won't want to miss
SPONSORED: Above and Beyond: Making a difference after Superstorm Sandy
Avoid injuries when you shovel snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Snow clearing out, bitter cold moving in
Veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach
Naughty or nice? Santas take over for annual 'SantaCon'
Body found of dad who went missing selling car, family says
AP source: Yankees agree to deal to acquire Marlins' Stanton
Some NJ Transit service suspended after derailment
Wheelchair belonging to girl, 6, with spina bifida stolen
Gov. Cuomo's office dismisses FBI probe as 'charade'
Show More
6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia this weekend
Candlelight vigils for founder of 'Golden Krust' bakery chain
Israeli strikes kill 2 Hamas members after Gaza rocket attack
Trump trying to help push Roy Moore across finish line
Tractor-trailer carrying 5,000 chickens, ducks overturns in CT
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Watch this before heading to your next party
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Staten Island woman partially blinded by eclipse
More Video