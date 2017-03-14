NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Long Island and New Jersey as the first snowfall of the season fell across the New York area Saturday.
A winter weather advisory was issued for New York City and the surrounding areas. As the snow starts to move out of the area, bitter cold is moving in.
The snow was a part of a coastal system in the Atlantic that has moved west into the region. More snow is expected for areas along the coast.
Up to six inches are possible in some part of the Tri-State, especially up north into Connecticut. As of 8 p.m. 3.9" inches of snow were recorded in Central Park. That number is expected to rise.
State-by-state roundup of snowfall totals so far. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/Mn6R5CrOzh— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) December 10, 2017
The system is expected to move out of the region during the late evening hours.
Light snow flurries should also be expected on Sunday.
A blast of bitter cold is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the 20's and single-digit wind chills during the day.
