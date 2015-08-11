WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Snow on the way for Tuesday

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the Tri-State area as snow makes its way into the region for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Bill Evans says the AccuWeather forecast calls for snow arriving sometime between 9 and 10 a.m.



The five boroughs of New York City will see about an inch of accumulation.

Higher amounts will fall north and west of the city and in central Connecticut, with up to 4 inches possible in some spots.


The high temperature for Tuesday will be 36, and will go up to 45 on Wednesday.

The winter weather advisory covers western Bergen and Passaic counties in New Jersey, northern Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Orange counties in New York, and Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Here's a look at the expected snow totals:
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Submit a weather report to Eyewitness News!
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Winter dangers: 7 health hazards that can send you to the ER
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Check out cool images of Earth from GOES-16 satellite
Avoid injuries when you shovel snow
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured after fire burns through home in Old Bridge
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over travel ban
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
NJ officials report case of measles in Passaic County
Boy Scouts to allow transgender children into programs
Show More
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Google employees stage walkout to protest exec. order on immigration
Bronx man to appear in court to face charges after murder of his mother
Police on the lookout for a Central Park attacker
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos