NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the Tri-State area as snow makes its way into the region for Tuesday.
Meteorologist Bill Evans says the AccuWeather forecast calls for snow arriving sometime between 9 and 10 a.m.
The five boroughs of New York City will see about an inch of accumulation.
Higher amounts will fall north and west of the city and in central Connecticut, with up to 4 inches possible in some spots.
Snow on the way from the west from another clipper system. This time northern suburbs get the snow. About 1-4" inches by late today. pic.twitter.com/OU9WYHL80F— Bill Evans (@Evansweather) January 31, 2017
The high temperature for Tuesday will be 36, and will go up to 45 on Wednesday.
The winter weather advisory covers western Bergen and Passaic counties in New Jersey, northern Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Orange counties in New York, and Fairfield County in Connecticut.
Here's a look at the expected snow totals:
