ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow on the way!

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A quick-hitting system will push through the area tonight, making for a potentially messy morning commute.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for New York City, Westchester County in New York; Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island; parts of New Jersey, including Atlantic, Ocean, Monmouth, Mercer and Middlesex counties. The National Weather Service is predicting 1 to 3 inches in the advisory areas with locally higher amounts.


CURRENT ACCUWEATHER FORECAST:
Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest details.



TONIGHT:
Light snow arrives after midnight. Most of the snowfall should occur on Long Island and south of the city. AccuWeather expects anywhere from a coating to 3 inches across the region, with higher amounts and best chance for more than 2 inches closer to the coast.

FRIDAY:
Expect slippery conditions in some areas for the morning commute. Any snow will taper off by mid-morning. We may see some sun in the afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to make it above freezing.

For New York City, alternate side rules will be suspended for Friday for snow operations, but meters will remain in effect.

WEEKEND:
We're also watching another southern system that could bring some more light snow to the area on Saturday, although at this point that seems unlikely. Sunday looks sunny but breezy. Temperatures will be below freezing both days.



FUTURECAST


