AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet expected in some areas

NEW YORK (WABC) --While many neighborhoods are still lined with snow and slush, more winter weather is moving into the Tri-State area.
Freezing rain and light snow fell overnight in some spots. Areas north and west of New York City can expect snow, sleet and rain throughout the day Sunday.
As the system moves out, there will be fierce winds Sunday night into Monday.
Very strong winds coming in behind the storm tonight. Isolated gusts 45-55mph @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/8T4sObiuXp— Amy Freeze (@AmyFreeze7) February 12, 2017
Most of the New York City area is under a winter advisory for parts of the day Sunday.
Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster County are under a winter storm warning through the day, and are expected to get snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.