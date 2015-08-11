AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain in parts of NY area

NEW YORK (WABC) --While many neighborhoods are still lined with snow and slush from this week's storm, more winter weather has moved into the Tri-State area.
Most of the New York City area is under a winter weather advisory for parts of the day Sunday with a wintry mix making for slippery road conditions.
Areas north and west of New York City can expect snow, sleet and rain throughout the day Sunday.
Snow accumulations of 1 - 3 inches are expected north of Route 287.
Be careful traveling today, snow accumulations north of I-287 Also sleet/freezing rain for much of the area @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/pKeS4W7sDM— Amy Freeze (@AmyFreeze7) February 12, 2017
As the system moves out, there will be fierce winds Sunday night into Monday with the potential for gusts of up to 60 mph.
Damaging Wind possible tonight into tomorrow across the #NYC area @Abc7ny Gusts 50-60mph pic.twitter.com/ZoYeQTVsWM— Amy Freeze (@AmyFreeze7) February 12, 2017
Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster County are under a winter storm warning through the day, and are expected to get snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.