AccuWeather Alert: Snowy start

NEW YORK (WABC) --Snow into Thursday morning will leave a general coating to 2" across the region, leading to slick conditions for the morning commute!
Lows dipped into the middle and upper 20s overnight, allowing the snow to readily accumulate on streets and sidewalks.
DOWNLOAD THE NEW ABC7NY EYEWITNESS NEWS APP FOR ACCUWEATHER UPDATES WHEREVER YOU ARE
Snow will end Thursday morning, then it'll become brisk with clouds breaking for sun.
Total snowfall across the area will range from a coating to an inch or two, with the higher amounts more likely in the hilly terrain well north and west of the city and also over parts of Long Island with some last minute enhancement as the storm departs.
Here's a look at the snowfall map:
This will be enough snow for a slippery and slow morning commute, especially since ground temperatures will be so cold leading up to the event.
Temperatures will rise above freezing Thursday afternoon (mid 30s), causing some melting, but expect some of that to freeze over Thursday night as lows dip to around 20 degrees in the city and teens in many of the suburbs.
A storm system will then try to organize off of the East Coast on Friday, but right now any precipitation with that looks to stay offshore. We will have more clouds though, and that could keep temperatures from reaching freezing during the afternoon.
We'll finally have a moderating trend over the weekend, and highs could hit 40 degrees on Sunday. The next system of interest could spread a few rain or snow showers in here by Monday.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.