AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The calendar may have turned to April, but the winter-weary New York area isn't through with snow just yet.

After a mild day on Sunday, the AccuWeather forecast calls for snow to move in during the pre-dawn hours on Monday, causing a slushy mess during the morning commute.

Most of the area is expected to see 1 - 3 inches, mainly on grassy and non-paved surfaces, with a coating to an inch in southern New Jersey.



A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the area until Monday afternoon.

The snow will clear out by later in the day, but periods of rain are expected for Tuesday with a high of 49.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
