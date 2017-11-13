AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow

NEW YORK (WABC) --The calendar may have turned to April, but the winter-weary New York area isn't through with snow just yet.
Early snow showers Monday morning are going to look impressive with snow fall rates of 1 inch per hour.
Parts of the area north and west of the city could get more than 3 inches of snowfall but a quick melt is expected.
The winter weather advisory expires at 2 p.m.
Snowfall Forecast & Storm Headlines #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/JiC0lcUTSe— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) April 2, 2018
The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert for Monday and the New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory.
The snow will clear out by later in the day and by Monday night it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a low of 38. Sun breaks could happen just in time for the Yankees home opener in the Bronx.
Tuesday it will be mostly cloudy with some occasional rain with a high of 49.
The rain is expected to be steadiest in the evening, and temperatures will rise at night.
Wednesday will feel like spring! It will be very windy and warmer with plenty of clouds. The high temp is a balmy 66! The only thing getting in the way of a perfect day is some periods of rain in the afternoon and at night. The low Wednesday night is 34.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast