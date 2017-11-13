WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The calendar may have turned to April, but the winter-weary New York area isn't through with snow just yet.

Early snow showers Monday morning are going to look impressive with snow fall rates of 1 inch per hour.

Parts of the area north and west of the city could get more than 3 inches of snowfall but a quick melt is expected.

The winter weather advisory expires at 2 p.m.


The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert for Monday and the New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory.

The snow will clear out by later in the day and by Monday night it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a low of 38. Sun breaks could happen just in time for the Yankees home opener in the Bronx.

Tuesday it will be mostly cloudy with some occasional rain with a high of 49.

The rain is expected to be steadiest in the evening, and temperatures will rise at night.

Wednesday will feel like spring! It will be very windy and warmer with plenty of clouds. The high temp is a balmy 66! The only thing getting in the way of a perfect day is some periods of rain in the afternoon and at night. The low Wednesday night is 34.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Snow accumulates, creates dangerous driving conditions
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
More Weather
Top Stories
Snow accumulates, creates dangerous driving conditions
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
Chinese space station mostly burned up upon re-entering Earth's atmosphere
Snow falls ahead of NY Yankees home opener
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
First day for new NYC Schools chancellor
Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement
Police: Men follow woman into apartment, stab her
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Show More
2 NYPD officers help deliver Easter baby on Upper East Side
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
More News
Top Video
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
First day for new NYC Schools chancellor
More Video