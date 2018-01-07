AccuWeather Alert: Still frigid, but relief on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) --Bitter cold continues Sunday but temperatures have climbed out of the single digits and warmer weather will soon arrive.
The temperature in Central Park Sunday morning dropped to 5 with a wind chill reading of -10. The record of 4 degrees was set in 2014.
The blast of Arctic air broke cold temperature records in several cities Sunday including Hartford, Connecticut, where the temperature dropped to minus 9, smashing the previous record of 1 set in 1912.
Boston tied a low-temperature record set more than a century ago in 1896 of minus 2.
Sunday will still be quite cold, but not as windy with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds and a high in the upper teens.
After the weekend, more relief is on the way.
Monday will be rather cloudy and not as cold with some snow, ice or rain possible, especially in the afternoon and at night. The high temperature is expected to rise above freezing for the first time in 13 days.
Clouds will break for some sunshine on Tuesday, with the high actually reaching 40 or higher. Some chillier air returns for the middle of next week, but nothing like what we've been experiencing recently.
