AccuWeather Alert: Strong Nor'easter headed our way Sunday night

NEW YORK --A high-impact Nor'easter is on its way to the Tri-State area and the effects will be felt from Sunday night into Monday afternoon.
Meteorologist Amy Freeze says to expect heavy rain, coastal flooding and possible power outages from the coastal storm.
The rain will begin overnight and get heavier by Monday afternoon with 1-2 inches of rainfall expected that could cause localized flooding.
Wind gusts are expected to reach above 50mph by midday on Monday.
Snapshot of potential wind gusts midday tomorrow. Power outages a possibility, especially at the coast. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/PiMosNywr0— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) January 22, 2017
There is a coastal flood watch until 10 p.m. Monday.
