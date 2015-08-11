WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Strong Nor'easter headed our way Sunday night
NEW YORK --
A high-impact Nor'easter is on its way to the Tri-State area and the effects will be felt from Sunday night into Monday afternoon.


Meteorologist Amy Freeze says to expect heavy rain, coastal flooding and possible power outages from the coastal storm.

The rain will begin overnight and get heavier by Monday afternoon with 1-2 inches of rainfall expected that could cause localized flooding.

Wind gusts are expected to reach above 50mph by midday on Monday.



There is a coastal flood watch until 10 p.m. Monday.



