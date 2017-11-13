AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker

NEW YORK (WABC) --A storm is bringing drenching rain to the New York area Sunday with the potential for flooding in some areas.
Rainfall amounts are expected to total 1 to 2 and a half inches by earlly Monday morning.
A flood watch is in effect for central and southern New Jersey until late Sunday night.
Temperatures will be unseasonably mild this weekend, running 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast