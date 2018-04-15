  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
We enjoyed our first 80-degree temperatures of 2018 Friday and more warmth Saturday, but some major changes have arrived.

Temperatures dropped sharply Saturday evening, falling to the low 40s by Sunday morning. A northeast wind picked up to about 10 to 20 mph, making it feel even cooler.

Sunday will be brisk and noticeably colder, with plenty of clouds and bits of rain and drizzle. Highs will only get into the mid 40s, if we're lucky, and steadier, heavier rain is likely to develop late Sunday night.

Those pockets of rain late Sunday night into midday Monday could be heavy enough to cause some flooding issues with the potential for one to two inches of rainfall in that time period, and the heaviest downpours may even be accompanied by some thunder.

Expect lingering clouds Monday afternoon with a couple of leftover showers, as temperatures make a run at 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, brisk, and chillier again with a sprinkle (even a flurry well north and west) as highs struggle to get out of the 40s. Temperatures try to recover back to average by the middle of next week.

