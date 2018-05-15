WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tornado watch for parts of NY, PA

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Summery temperatures will give way to a stormy afternoon as potentially severe thunderstorms roll through the region later today. Those storms will develop near a cold front which will be pressing southeastward through upstate New York and central New England.

The storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail into this evening as they move through the Tri-State area.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New York and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Track the storms with AccuTrack Radar

In the meantime, clouds and fog will break for some sun today as it becomes very warm and humid with highs soaring into the middle 80s.

Thunderstorms will start impacting areas north and west of the city between 3 pm and 5 pm, moving into New York City closer to 6 pm.

Severe weather alerts for the Tri-State area


Again, these storms can bring damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail, especially north and west of the city where they will be the strongest.

Flash flooding is even possible in some of the heaviest downpours, potentially disrupting the evening commute.

This line of storms will probably clear eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore after 8 pm, but there still could be showers and a rumble of thunder into late tonight.

Keep an eye to the sky today and take shelter when you hear that first rumble of thunder. Remember, if you can hear the thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning.

