ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tornado watch for parts of NY, PA

Tornado Watch for Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, and Pike Counties until 8pm. Severe thunderstorms will move into this area by 4pm with high wind, hail, and heavy downpours. Some of the storms may rotate, enhancing tornado possibilites. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/Acig1AGCwc — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) May 15, 2018

Summery temperatures will give way to a stormy afternoon as potentially severe thunderstorms roll through the region later today. Those storms will develop near a cold front which will be pressing southeastward through upstate New York and central New England.The storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail into this evening as they move through the Tri-State area.In the meantime, clouds and fog will break for some sun today as it becomes very warm and humid with highs soaring into the middle 80s.Thunderstorms will start impacting areas north and west of the city between 3 pm and 5 pm, moving into New York City closer to 6 pm.Again, these storms can bring damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail, especially north and west of the city where they will be the strongest.Flash flooding is even possible in some of the heaviest downpours, potentially disrupting the evening commute.This line of storms will probably clear eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore after 8 pm, but there still could be showers and a rumble of thunder into late tonight.Keep an eye to the sky today and take shelter when you hear that first rumble of thunder. Remember, if you can hear the thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning.