AccuWeather Alert: Up to 2 inches of snow expected Saturday

Eyewitness News meteorologists have issued an AccuWeather Alert for snow that's expected for the New York City region Saturday.The snow will be coming from a story that's in the Atlantic, and will move west into the region starting at about 8 a.m. Saturday.Throughout the day, there will be periods of snow -- light to moderate -- across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.The system will move out of the region during the evening hours.Here's a look at the most up-to-date snowfall map, which predicts how much snow will fall inExpect anywhere from a coating up to 2 inches throughout the region on Saturday. Light snow flurries should also be expected on Sunday.The snowfall comes just after a blast of cold air is hit the region Wednesday. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app