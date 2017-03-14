WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Up to 4 inches of snow expected Saturday

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Eyewitness News meteorologists have issued an AccuWeather Alert for snow that's expected for the New York City region Saturday.

The snow is a part of a storm system that's in the Atlantic, and will move west into the region starting at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Throughout the day, there will be periods of snow -- light to moderate -- across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Up to 4 inches are possible in some part of the Tri-State.

The system will move out of the region during the evening hours.

Here's a look at the most up-to-date snowfall map, which predicts how much snow to expect across the region:



Expect anywhere from a coating up to 2 inches throughout the region on Saturday. Light snow flurries should also be expected on Sunday.

The snowfall comes just after a blast of cold air is hit the region Wednesday.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
