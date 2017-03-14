AccuWeather Alert: Up to 4 inches of snow expected Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) --Eyewitness News meteorologists have issued an AccuWeather Alert for snow that's expected for the New York City region Saturday.
The snow is a part of a storm system that's in the Atlantic, and will move west into the region starting at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
Throughout the day, there will be periods of snow -- light to moderate -- across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Up to 4 inches are possible in some part of the Tri-State.
The system will move out of the region during the evening hours.
Here's a look at the most up-to-date snowfall map, which predicts how much snow to expect across the region:
Expect anywhere from a coating up to 2 inches throughout the region on Saturday. Light snow flurries should also be expected on Sunday.
The snowfall comes just after a blast of cold air is hit the region Wednesday.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
