AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6 inches of snow expected Saturday

Eyewitness News meteorologists have issued an AccuWeather Alert for snow that's expected for the New York City region Saturday.A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the region, and a winter weather watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey. Click here to see the latest active alerts from the National Weather Service The snow is a part of a coastal system that's in the Atlantic, and will move west into the region starting at about 8 a.m. Saturday. More snow is expected for areas along the coast.Throughout the day, there will be periods of snow -- light to moderate -- across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Up to 6 inches are possible in some part of the Tri-State, especially up north into Connecticut. The New York City area should expect 1 to 3 inches.Here's a look at the most up-to-date snowfall map, which predicts how much snow to expect across the region:The system will move out of the region during the evening hours.Light snow flurries should also be expected on Sunday.The snowfall comes just after a blast of cold air hit the region Wednesday. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app