AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6 inches of snow expected Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) --Eyewitness News meteorologists have issued an AccuWeather Alert for snow that's expected for the New York City region Saturday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the region, and a winter weather watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey. Click here to see the latest active alerts from the National Weather Service.
The snow is a part of a coastal system that's in the Atlantic, and will move west into the region starting at about 8 a.m. Saturday. More snow is expected for areas along the coast.
Throughout the day, there will be periods of snow -- light to moderate -- across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Up to 6 inches are possible in some part of the Tri-State, especially up north into Connecticut. The New York City area should expect 1 to 3 inches.
Here's a look at the most up-to-date snowfall map, which predicts how much snow to expect across the region:
The system will move out of the region during the evening hours.
Light snow flurries should also be expected on Sunday.
The snowfall comes just after a blast of cold air hit the region Wednesday.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.