Wintry precipitation is tapering off, but watch for slick spots tonight. Big story then becomes the wind! Details on #abc7ny at 6. pic.twitter.com/80T1LOL9Rx — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) February 12, 2017

We are dealing with a dangerous batch of wintry weather - a wind advisory is in effect starting at midnight.Strong winds threaten to knock over trees and down power lines.Earlier, a messy mix of rain, sleet and snow fell across the Tri-State Area. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather