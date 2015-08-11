NEW YORK (WABC) --We are dealing with a dangerous batch of wintry weather - a wind advisory is in effect starting at midnight.
Strong winds threaten to knock over trees and down power lines.
Wintry precipitation is tapering off, but watch for slick spots tonight. Big story then becomes the wind! Details on #abc7ny at 6. pic.twitter.com/80T1LOL9Rx— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) February 12, 2017
Earlier, a messy mix of rain, sleet and snow fell across the Tri-State Area.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.