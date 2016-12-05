AccuWeather Alert: Wild week of weather ahead

  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Watch as artist Mona Shafer Edwards live sketches the red carpet arrivals at the Oscars Luncheon
NEW YORK (WABC) --
AccuWeather says we'll see everything from a soaking rain, to record highs, to some measurable snow over the next few days.

TUESDAY: Foggy and cloudy in the morning with rain developing by mid-day. High 48.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures slowly rising overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A shower in the morning, and then clouds give way to sun with temperatures soaring to record highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning sharply colder with rain turning to accumulating snow. Low 33.

THURSDAY: Snow continuing in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy and much colder. High 34.
