AccuWeather Alert: Wild week of weather ahead

AccuWeather says we'll see everything from a soaking rain, to record highs, to some measurable snow over the next few days.TUESDAY: Foggy and cloudy in the morning with rain developing by mid-day. High 48.TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures slowly rising overnight.WEDNESDAY: A shower in the morning, and then clouds give way to sun with temperatures soaring to record highs in the mid-60s.WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning sharply colder with rain turning to accumulating snow. Low 33.THURSDAY: Snow continuing in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy and much colder. High 34.