AccuWeather Alert: Wind advisory in effect for NYC area

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire New York City region until Sunday evening, as strong wind gusts are expected throughout the day.Constant winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, while wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are likely. The advisory, which includes NYC, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut and the northern suburbs, is in effect until 6 p.m.The strong winds could cause tree limbs, trees and power lines to blow down. Driving may also be difficult in higher-profile vehicles.Colder air is also moving in as a part of this weather system, so expect cooler temperatures as the day goes on.Here's a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for the day:Here are the latest airport delays in NYC area:Keep checking abc7NY for the latest AccuWeather forecast from Eyewitness News meteorologists.