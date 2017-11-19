WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Wind advisory in effect for NYC area

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A wind advisory is in effect for the entire New York City region until Sunday evening, as strong wind gusts are expected throughout the day.

Constant winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, while wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are likely. The advisory, which includes NYC, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut and the northern suburbs, is in effect until 6 p.m.

The strong winds could cause tree limbs, trees and power lines to blow down. Driving may also be difficult in higher-profile vehicles.

Colder air is also moving in as a part of this weather system, so expect cooler temperatures as the day goes on.

Here's a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for the day:


Here are the latest airport delays in NYC area:



Keep checking abc7NY for the latest AccuWeather forecast from Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwind damageaccuweather alertNew York CityConnecticutNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
How to view 2017's Leonid meteor shower
Generac presents: Storm Preparedness web chat - get answers- Watch on Demand
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
More Weather
Top Stories
Man tied up, injured during home invasion robbery
NYPD sergeant pinned by car while responding to 911 call
8 injured in wild multi-car crash involving MTA bus
'Confused' driver ends up halfway on LIRR platform
Push to raise awareness for those sickened by 9/11 toxins
All tenants accounted for inside NYC fire building
Man arrested after punching woman over apparent 'manspreading' comment
Long Island man stabbed mother to death, police say
Show More
'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy hospitalized
AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dead at 64
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner
Police: Suspects with drugs hit officers with stolen car
Woman fights off attacker in Brooklyn attempted rape
More News
Top Video
Stare down a shark from Times Square
All aboard! These mini trains at Grand Central are North Pole-bound
All tenants accounted for inside NYC fire building
Police: Suspects with drugs hit officers with stolen car
More Video