WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain Friday in the New York area

EMBED </>More News Videos

Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A soaking rainstorm will drench the New York area on Friday, causing localized flooding and some travel problems.

The same storm that caused renewed flooding in the central Plains and middle Mississippi Valley will roll northeastward through the end of the week.

Stormy conditions will be moving in and becoming heavy in the New York City area from southwest to northeast during the early morning and is likely to continue through evening rush hour.

The heaviest rain should occur between 8:00 am and 3:00 p.m. Some thunderstorms are possible.

Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected with damaging wind gusts up to 50 m.p.h.

Watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast aboveand get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

OTHER WEATHER LINKS
AccuTrack Radar
Severe weather alerts
Futurecast
School closings and delays
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
House floats away in river, crashes into bridge
Massive floods hit Missouri and Arkansas
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near Dallas
More Weather
Top Stories
President Donald Trump attends event on the Intrepid in NYC
Protesters gather during President Trump's visit to NYC
Video: Street vendor viciously beaten in attack at his stand
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Police looking for serial-spray painter of homophobic slurs in Queens
Ex-NJ cop guilty in wrong-way DWI crash that killed 2
Tattooed fitness model accused of robberies is arrested
Show More
House approves President Trump's health care bill
Judge won't let drug lord El Chapo out of solitary confinement
Fire crews remove riders on stuck roller coaster
Prosecutor: Driver went 111 mph in crash that killed woman on Williamsburg Bridge
MUGSHOTS: Ex-pro basketball player charged in heroin bust
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
President Donald Trump attends event on the Intrepid in NYC
Protesters gather during President Trump's visit to NYC
Video: Street vendor viciously beaten in attack at his stand
More Video