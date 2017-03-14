NEW YORK (WABC) --A soaking rainstorm will drench the New York area on Friday, causing localized flooding and some travel problems.
The same storm that caused renewed flooding in the central Plains and middle Mississippi Valley will roll northeastward through the end of the week.
Stormy conditions will be moving in and becoming heavy in the New York City area from southwest to northeast during the early morning and is likely to continue through evening rush hour.
The heaviest rain should occur between 8:00 am and 3:00 p.m. Some thunderstorms are possible.
Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected with damaging wind gusts up to 50 m.p.h.
