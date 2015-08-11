AccuWeather Alert: Windy, rainy and raw

NEW YORK (WABC) --Tuesday promises to be windy, rainy and raw as the Tri-State area deals with the aftermath of a Nor'easter that made its way through the area on Monday night.
The storm system is still causing problems across the Tri-State Area on Tuesday morning. On Long Island, several trees were toppled by strong winds, and more than a thousand customers are currently without power.
A coastal flood watch was in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tides will run 3 to 4 feet above normal.
MORE WINTER WEATHER LINKS
AccuTrack Radar
Severe weather alerts
School closings and delays
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.