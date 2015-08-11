WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Windy, rainy and raw

Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Tuesday promises to be windy, rainy and raw as the Tri-State area deals with the aftermath of a Nor'easter that made its way through the area on Monday night.

The storm system is still causing problems across the Tri-State Area on Tuesday morning. On Long Island, several trees were toppled by strong winds, and more than a thousand customers are currently without power.

A coastal flood watch was in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tides will run 3 to 4 feet above normal.

