NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter storm warning has been extended to New York City, while a blizzard warning has been issued for parts of Long Island and coastal New Jersey as a major winter storm moves up the east coast.
In Suffolk County on Long Island and along parts of the Jersey Shore, blizzard conditions are expected with heavy snowfall in the morning followed by damaging winds up to 55 m.p.h. Snow could accumulate 9 to 12 inches.
A winter storm warning has been issued for New York City and portions of southern Connecticut. As much as a half-foot of snow is expected in New York City.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas further north and west of the city.
Here's a look at the snowfall forecast:
Here are 10 bullet points of what to expect from this storm:
1. This is a significant storm for the entire Tri-State region in some way, even if the totals in some areas are lower
2. The storm will start after midnight
3. Expect snow-covered roads south and east of NYC by about 5 a.m.
4. The brunt of the storm for most of the region will be from 5/6 a.m. to about 1 p.m. Thursday
5. It will be windy at dawn, but will crank up later with blizzard conditions possible on Long Island
6. Depending on the track of the storm, a strong band of snow can dump 14 inches in some spots on Long Island
7. 6-inch totals in NYC are likely
8. Docks and marinas could be damaged due to high winds and tides
9. Fierce cold behind this is VERY significant
10. Travel in the Northeast will be delayed significantly because how hard hit New England will get hit, so expect a lot of airport delays
MORE DETAILS
The severe weather alerts come ahead of a phenomenon that's called a "bombogenesis" or "bomb cyclone." It's when a storm rapidly intensifies and causes a rapid change in pressure.
Snow will move into the New York area late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as the coastal storm heads north along the coast.
Plan on difficult and dangerous travel conditions in the morning and in the evening.
Highs on Thursday will only be in the 20s, so any snow will be able to accumulate quickly.
The snow will begin to taper off in the afternoon, but behind it, expect dangerously strong wind gusts and rapidly dropping temperatures.
Sunshine returns on Friday and Saturday, but it'll be windy and brutally cold with highs only in the lower teens. The wind chill will make it feel well below zero.
Here's a look at the current temperatures and wind chill:
Lows at night could dip to near zero in much of the area, and of course, the wind will make it feel much colder. Sunday won't be quite as cold with a high around 20, then temperatures could actually get up to freezing by next Monday, but with another chance of snow.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.