NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Long Island and coastal New Jersey, while a winter storm watch has been issued for New York City, for a potentially significant snowfall Wednesday night and Thursday before arctic air comes roaring back on Friday.
The warning covers the eastern end of Long Island and the parts of the Jersey Shore, where more than 6 inches of snow could fall.
The winter storm watch includes Nassau County on Long Island and parts of Connecticut, in addition to NYC.
It's all part of a weather phenomenon that's called a "bombogenesis" or "bomb cyclone." It's when a storm rapidly intensifies and causes a rapid change in pressure.
Ahead of the storm, temperatures could climb to 30 degrees on Wednesday as sunshine mixes with clouds.
Snow will move into the New York area late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as a coastal storm heads north.
Some snowfall is also likely in New York City, but actual snowfall amounts will depend on the track of the storm. AccuWeather says the city will likely fall in the 1-3 inch range, and given the timing of the storm, even that amount could have a big impact on the morning commute.
Here's a look at the snow forecast:
Areas to the north and west may see very little or no snow at all. There will be a sharp cutoff between where snow falls and nothing happens.
Eastern Long Island and New England may bear the brunt of the storm with the potential for as much as a foot of snow and strong, gusty winds. Highs on Thursday will only be in the 20s, so any snow will be able to accumulate quickly.
The snow will begin to taper off in the afternoon, but behind it, expect dangerously strong wind gusts and rapidly dropping temperatures.
Sunshine returns on Friday and Saturday, but it'll be windy and brutally cold with highs only in the lower teens. The wind chill will make it feel well below zero.
Here's a look at the current temperatures and wind chill:
Lows at night could dip to near zero in much of the area, and of course, the wind will make it feel much colder. Sunday won't be quite as cold with a high around 20, then temperatures could actually get up to freezing by next Monday, but with another chance of snow.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
