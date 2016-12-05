WEATHER

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the New York area through Thursday evening as a rapidly developing system threatens to bring up to 10 inches of snow to some parts of the region.

The watch covers all of New York City, Long Island, Northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and Southern Connecticut.

Heavy wet snow will develop overnight and continue into Thursday morning. Hazardous travel conditions are expected for the Thursday morning commute due to snow covered roads and poor visibilities.
WEDNESDAY: A shower in the morning, and then clouds give way to sun with temperatures soaring to record highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Winter storm watch. Turning sharply colder with rain turning to accumulating snow. This storm will impact the Thursday morning commute. Low 33.

THURSDAY: Winter storm watch as snow is expected to continue into the afternoon across the region. High 34.

